Blakecoin Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $10,389.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,389.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.07 or 0.01949000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.83 or 0.04064974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00756409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00124221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00778652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009208 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027156 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00721744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,618 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.