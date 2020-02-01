BLAST (BLAST) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $262,353.00 and $9.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005414 BTC.

999 (999) traded 77.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000147 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000157 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 558,971,158 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

