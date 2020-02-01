Blockmason Credit Protocol Price Reaches $0.0219 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Kucoin. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $670,405.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.00 or 0.02982570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00193566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00120970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io.

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Upbit, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

