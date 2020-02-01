Blocknet (BLOCK) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.86 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00017996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. Blocknet has a total market cap of $10.86 million and $76,440.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,525,547 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.