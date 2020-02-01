Blocknet Price Hits $1.68 on Top Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Blocknet has a total market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $97,544.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00017986 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,524,534 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

