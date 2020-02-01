Blockstack (STX) Market Capitalization Tops $23.57 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Blockstack has a market cap of $23.57 million and $165,805.00 worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0957 or 0.00001023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $548.39 or 0.05862044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00034986 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015724 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

STX is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 508,906,194 coins and its circulating supply is 246,414,209 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org.

Blockstack Coin Trading

Blockstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

