BlockStamp (BST) Price Reaches $1.60

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00017325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 73.3% against the dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $41.97 million and $1.02 million worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BlockStamp

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,750,341 coins and its circulating supply is 26,207,375 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

