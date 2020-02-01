BlockStamp (BST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 55.5% against the dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00017084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. BlockStamp has a market cap of $41.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000630 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005541 BTC.

999 (999) traded 65.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000248 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000154 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,748,986 coins and its circulating supply is 26,206,020 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.