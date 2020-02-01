Blox Hits 24 Hour Volume of $84,480.00 (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Blox has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Blox has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $84,480.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blox token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Gatecoin and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.02972476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00121522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blox Token Profile

Blox’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blox is blox.io. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blox Token Trading

Blox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, Binance, Mercatox, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.