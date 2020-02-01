Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $94,938.00

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. Blue Whale EXchange has a market cap of $1.93 million and $94,938.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Whale EXchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Coinsuper and CPDAX. During the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.02980287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00193503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120838 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,792,509 tokens. The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn. The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinsuper and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Whale EXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Whale EXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

