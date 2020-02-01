BlueCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $107,352.00 (BLU)

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One BlueCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last week, BlueCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. BlueCoin has a total market capitalization of $107,352.00 and $21.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlueCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.01242649 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003933 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000971 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BlueCoin

BlueCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The official website for BlueCoin is www.bluecoin.io. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueCoin Coin Trading

BlueCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.