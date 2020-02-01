Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a target price (down from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.62. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $62.41 and a 12-month high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $875,632.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $622,667.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,198.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,243 shares of company stock worth $2,754,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,621,000 after acquiring an additional 710,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,537,000 after acquiring an additional 194,837 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 6.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 64,532 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.