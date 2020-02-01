B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 432.14 ($5.68).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BME shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded down GBX 6.90 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 363.70 ($4.78). 4,152,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313.10 ($4.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 394.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 374.56.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

