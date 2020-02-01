Bob’s Repair Reaches 1-Day Volume of $41,038.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $24.43. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $175,789.00 and $41,038.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $551.88 or 0.05876170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128220 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob's Repair can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob's Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob's Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

