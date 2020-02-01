Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $5.03 on Friday, reaching $318.27. 4,996,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.19.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.