Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a daily sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,996,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.22. The company has a market capitalization of $179.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boeing will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

