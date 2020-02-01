Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Position Lowered by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266,140 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.68% of Boingo Wireless worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,496,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 127,674 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 30.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after buying an additional 578,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 17.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 253,761 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $546.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WIFI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.