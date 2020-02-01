BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $655,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,875.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BOK Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth $230,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 193,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,054. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.