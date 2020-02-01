BonusCloud (BXC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1,682.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $545.80 or 0.05843053 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025022 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035180 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015518 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010772 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BXC is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,589,148 tokens. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

