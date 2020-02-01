BonusCloud Price Hits $0.0004 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $1,781.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud's total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,964,268,474 tokens. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud's official website is bonuscloud.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

