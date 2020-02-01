BOOM Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. BOOM has a market cap of $881,714.00 and approximately $21,968.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One BOOM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.54 or 0.02944864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00194139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00122940 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM's total supply is 972,854,626 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,707,344 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM's official website is www.boomtoken.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

