Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOOT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after buying an additional 452,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 113,158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,919. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

