Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.

BAH traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.04. 1,915,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,138. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.20. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

In related news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $658,240.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.