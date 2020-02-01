BOScoin (BOS) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. BOScoin has a market cap of $4.87 million and $1.31 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00050273 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 135% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,218,245,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,136,705 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.