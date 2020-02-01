BOScoin Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 7% against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,217,381,075 coins and its circulating supply is 864,800,705 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

