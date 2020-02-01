Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stock Holdings Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,039,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $14,105,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 93.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE:SAM opened at $356.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.78 and a 200-day moving average of $384.51. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $242.47 and a 52 week high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $378.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. UBS Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen raised Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $386.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $460.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.52.

In other news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total value of $187,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,436 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.