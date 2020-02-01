BOX Token One Day Volume Reaches $27,371.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. In the last week, BOX Token has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $27,371.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008072 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009769 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,648,748 tokens. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.