Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,087 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $178.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $148.78 and a one year high of $184.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

