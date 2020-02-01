Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Buys 1,350 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

NYSE WMT opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $324.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average is $116.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

