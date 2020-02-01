Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 202,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after buying an additional 28,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

TFC opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.