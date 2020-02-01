Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $22,275,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,033 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 98,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 96,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 8,321.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 69,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 69,069 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $131.62 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.58 and its 200-day moving average is $140.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

