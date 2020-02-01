Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.98. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.