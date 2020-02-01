Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. The company has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

