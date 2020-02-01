Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $55.15 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.5% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $323.24 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $334.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.94 and a 200 day moving average of $307.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

