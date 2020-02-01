Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,573,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,453,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,047,000 after acquiring an additional 69,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

UNH stock opened at $272.45 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $302.54. The company has a market cap of $258.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.44 and a 200 day moving average of $258.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

