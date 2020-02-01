Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.19.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $318.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

