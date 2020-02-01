Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,145 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after acquiring an additional 188,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,610 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,209,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,434,000 after acquiring an additional 201,627 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.