Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $292,000.

PFFD opened at $25.48 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.

