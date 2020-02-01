Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $674,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 87,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $365.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $328.72 and a one year high of $383.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.25.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

