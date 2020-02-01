Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 3,830 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $67.82 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

