Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 3,890 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lowered its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AFLAC by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after acquiring an additional 834,790 shares during the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $2,512,857,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AFLAC by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,808,000 after acquiring an additional 502,273 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in AFLAC by 10.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,983,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,434,000 after acquiring an additional 391,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in AFLAC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

