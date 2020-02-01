BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,656,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of BP worth $100,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of BP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 35,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of BP by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,703,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $64,279,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. 12,515,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,181,387. The stock has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

