BQT Price Tops $0.0083 on Exchanges (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. BQT has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $14,819.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. Over the last week, BQT has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BQT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $552.28 or 0.05910118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025018 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00128060 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035044 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015558 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010750 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,203,971 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.