Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,463,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $462,912,000 after buying an additional 74,136 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.88.

V stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

