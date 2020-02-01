Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.6% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $52,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 77,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

