Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 3,177 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in State Street by 5.5% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 33.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $520,764.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,984 shares of company stock worth $6,067,365. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

