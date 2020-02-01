BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) will post sales of $6.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will report full-year sales of $23.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $23.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.30 million, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $31.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.53.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

