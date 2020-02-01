BriaCoin (BRIA) Market Cap Hits $14,869.00

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar. BriaCoin has a market cap of $14,869.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BriaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,678.34 or 2.19986494 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025513 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 53.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BriaCoin Coin Profile

BriaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

