Brickblock (BBK) Trading 40.6% Higher Over Last Week

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Brickblock has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Brickblock token can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io. Brickblock has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046305 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067486 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,335.00 or 0.99726692 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000745 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00056738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001462 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock Profile

Brickblock (BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

