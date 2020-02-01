Brickblock Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Brickblock has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Brickblock has a market cap of $1.43 million and $1,446.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brickblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046450 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00067274 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,311.08 or 1.00460544 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000756 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00049574 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001447 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Brickblock

Brickblock (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

